I may have missed it, but I have seen no comments pertaining to download speed and the effects on scenery loading as you fly. I am curious about experiences with different bandwidths, any delays in scenery display? MS lists minimum speed of 5Mb/s (???) all the way to 50Mb/s. I have to increase my internet speed, and would like to get a feel for what is really necessary for smooth operation, realizing of course that graphics and display settings will affect the requirements.



