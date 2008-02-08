Thread: FSX - the end?

Just wonder how long this forum and downloads for FSX will continue after the launch of MSFS?
I know when i can afford to upgrade my rig i probably will depart too, seems a real shame but i guess thats progress!
Mind you FS2004 still hangs in there.
Just wonder how long this forum and downloads for FSX will continue after the launch of MSFS?
I know when i can afford to upgrade my rig i probably will depart too, seems a real shame but i guess thats progress!
Mind you FS2004 still hangs in there.
You yourself provided the best indicator - FS9 hangs in there, and people are producing new material for it, and I am convinced that will also be the case for FSX.
I am on my fourth rig with FSX now, and also have P3D v. 4.5 and v. 5 - but FSX is going to stay.
Jorgen
It’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
Dell XPS X8300 Intel core i7-2600(3.4 GHZ,8 MB Cache) 8 GB memory 1.5 TB HDD 2 GB Nvidia 1050 ti graphics card Windows 7
Bookmarks