Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: FSX - the end?

  1. Today, 01:36 AM #1
    pomak249
    pomak249 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    TRNC
    Posts
    212

    Unhappy FSX - the end?

    Just wonder how long this forum and downloads for FSX will continue after the launch of MSFS?
    I know when i can afford to upgrade my rig i probably will depart too, seems a real shame but i guess thats progress!
    Mind you FS2004 still hangs in there.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:08 AM #2
    jorgen.s.andersen
    jorgen.s.andersen is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    5 NM NE of EDXF
    Posts
    2,250

    Default

    You yourself provided the best indicator - FS9 hangs in there, and people are producing new material for it, and I am convinced that will also be the case for FSX.

    I am on my fourth rig with FSX now, and also have P3D v. 4.5 and v. 5 - but FSX is going to stay.

    Jorgen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:40 AM #3
    kingnorris's Avatar
    kingnorris
    kingnorris is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Las Vegas, Nv, USA.
    Posts
    4,446
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    It’s not going anywhere anytime soon.
    Dell XPS X8300 Intel core i7-2600(3.4 GHZ,8 MB Cache) 8 GB memory 1.5 TB HDD 2 GB Nvidia 1050 ti graphics card Windows 7
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX 2 errors at the end of installation
    By kylebeattie08 in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 08-02-2008, 03:02 PM
  2. FSX Rivers just end suddenly
    By stevealex in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-13-2008, 12:53 PM
  3. P4 3.0 ghz with high end card, hows it running FSX?
    By flightsimmer747 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-17-2006, 11:50 AM
  4. Sigh. Please end the FSX bashing.
    By Paul Smith in forum FSX
    Replies: 46
    Last Post: 10-20-2006, 10:41 AM
  5. asedfaseHE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!HE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!HE WILL NEED LUCK!!!! YEAH NEVER END!!!
    By AirbusSUX in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:28 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules