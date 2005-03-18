Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Pearl Harbor Memorial

    Default Pearl Harbor Memorial

    Is it just me, or are we missing the Pearl Harbor Memorial in Oahu?
    Default

    Its not just you. I noticed it too.
    Disneyflyer
    Default

    If I'm not mistaken, the developers of this Flight sim are not American. So, they focused on the world, not just USA scenery. I'm sure it will come in time, but for now, enjoy the pyramids, the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel tower and I'm sure many more European landmarks.

    Eventually, someone will render the American landmarks. BTW, Hoover dam is also very ordinarily depicted. I'm gonna see if I can find Mt. Rushmore tomorrow
