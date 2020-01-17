In spite of great indications from Kapitan here and Pmanhart on the Avsim forum (a lot of thanks for your help) , I could not get to have my Logitech 3D Pro Extreme work like it used to in FSX. Both our fellows K and P use specific joysticks so I guess that if I want to enjoy a smooth external pan view like in FSX again, I will have to fork another handful of $$$ and purchase a new one...
Well at least I am starting to enjoy FS2020 one step at a time

Glenmore, 18 miles NE from KIAD