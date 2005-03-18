Thread: Saving Flights

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    One of the things I really liked about all of the previous versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator was the ability to stop and save a long flight in the middle and then go back and complete the flight at a different sitting. This allowed me to complete long flights without having to dedicate a whole day solely to flight simming.

    Has anyone figured out if this functionality is included in MSFS 2020 and if so, how is it done?

    Thanks in advance for your help.
    Not yet, unless you can do it via the developer mode menubar, but I doubt it.
    There have been many discussions about it in other forums and a lot of people want it (myself included)
    Let’s hope MS/Asobo add this in a future update.

    I can hit esc, then at the bottom it says hit space bar to load/save flight. I havent tried it yet, but that looks like it would do the trick. just tried, works for me.
