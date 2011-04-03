Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS2020 new computer help

    elwood924
    Ive been out of the PC game for some years and looking for some help.

    This is what I currently have my eye on.

    https://www.newegg.com/skytech-st-ar...82E16883289049

    Please let me know if this will be fine. Im not needing it to run ultra settings, but would like to be on the higher end for sure.

    Thanks for any help in advance. Also, feel free to send me any links of something in the same price range.
    stusue
    stusue
    If u look at the Microsoft Flight Simulator website you'll see that for optimal enjoyment you'll need 32 gigs of ram and u should have a 1 terabyte hardrive at least since the game will want to cache your favourite sceneries.
    So basically u need a decent CPU but 32 gigs of ram lots of SSD hardrive space and 8 gigs of video memory.
    Sorry for the bad news.
