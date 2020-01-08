Thread: MS Flight Simulator 2020; No Joy...

Purchased the Premium Deluxe version on Aug 18th. Never got it to load correctly. One of two issues repeatedly occurred. 1. When getting updates at the start of the download, the blue bar would go to about the 80-90% done level, then freeze up. Let that run overnight on couple of occasions with no success. Second problem was as soon as the download started, a download loop started trying to download "loading asobo-aircraft-b787-10-0-1.35.fs package." This loop ran for about 7 hours last night with no change.
So, called the Microsoft help line and got a technician who remotely took control of my new Dell Alienware Vanguard R-11 Gaming Computer. He worked on the problem for 3 hrs, 25 min with no success. He recommended I get a refund and departed. Then, contacted a "Just Answer" technician (cost $1.00 for that) and he did a several things without success and then stated that only a "Clean Uninstall" would solve the problems. He stated the best way to do that was with a Revo Professional Uninstaller. So, silly me spent $17.00 for the Revo program (which is actually pretty neat), and got it to "clean uninstall" MSFS 2020. Re-installed the thing from the MS Store, and yippee! the same loop started again. So, uninstalled it again and reckon it will stay that way. No Joy at any level...
To add insult to injury, got the program from on a pre-order from Best Buy. Turns out Best Buy does not refund digital download products. What a great way to waste $120 or so....
