Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Is there a way to import old aircraft models?

  1. Today, 05:49 PM #1
    foibles
    foibles is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2010
    Posts
    35

    Question Is there a way to import old aircraft models?

    In past versions it has been possible to import aircraft models from older versions into the latest version. Is a method of doing that available with MSFS2020?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:54 PM #2
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    60

    Default

    I pretty sure there isnt and probably wont be as mfs20 runs on a diferent engine and i doubt anything would be compatable but dont take my word for it as i am not an expert lol
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FSX-native models vs AI models as AI Traffic
    By chainchomp2 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-24-2010, 08:41 AM
  2. AI flight models vs. User Aircraft models
    By Honus in forum FS2004
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 07-18-2010, 11:16 AM
  3. PSP models vs. Fruit Stand models
    By Qballbandit in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-29-2007, 02:44 PM
  4. Are there any good BAe 146 models out there?
    By Warrior30114 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 01-04-2005, 10:05 AM
  5. Is it possible to import aircraft models from FS into 3DS MAX (or GMAX)?
    By nawyecky in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-04-2002, 06:15 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules