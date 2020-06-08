Just a quick heads up for the ProSim737 crowd.

Asked Martin whether the ProSim737 Jetstream model (as is) will work with MSFS2020, Here's what he said:

Hi Martin,
PS I’ve pre-ordered MSFS2020. Will my ProSim Jetstream Model work with it?

Thanks for the support.

Gary

Hi Gary,

The current flight model will definitely not be compatible with MSFS2020, that is for sure.
We've been working on a new MSFS2020 flight model, but it won't be available right from the day 1 after the release.

Kind regards,
Martin

Waiting feverishly!!!