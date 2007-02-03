Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: No Premium Content

  1. Today, 04:44 PM #1
    southern455
    southern455 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Posts
    1

    Default No Premium Content

    I've seen this exact same issue posted in other forums, including the MSFS 2020 forum, but without any resolution. So I'm not the only customer with this problem. Simply, I purchased the Premium Deluxe version, the Microsoft Store shows I purchased it, but all I can download is the Standard version. I've attached an image of my Microsoft Store content window which gives the odd message that the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe versions "do not work on my device" (?). Also, the Premium Deluxe version has a "manage" tag -- what does that mean? Any advice is greatly appreciated.

    Bob
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Micro Store MSFS 2020.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 30.6 KB  ID: 221097  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Adjusting scenery content ??
    By datatrain in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-02-2007, 04:31 PM
  2. Changing header content
    By rmarstelle in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-11-2006, 01:19 PM
  3. Some more Canadian content....
    By jonne in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:57 AM
  4. Happy and Content 4th of July!!!
    By LOT_Pilot in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-04-2003, 02:14 PM
  5. Wandering around the Burke Lakefront ramp (with content this time)
    By stephanedieltiens in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-16-2002, 06:23 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules