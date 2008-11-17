Thread: Playing with a P-51 over Dover

With all the current conversation about big singles I drug one of mine out for a few loops and such.
Just a few cockpit views over Dover UK. I meant to shoot some shots from my Spitfire in WWII paint but I guess I need to reload it. I only got outlines of the plane. So I went with a air race set up Mustang instead.
And yes I was fairly successful. I took off, landed, shot T&Gs, plus did some aerobatics. I'm not good, but I did have damage and crash detection enabled and it never tripped out on either.
Michael
