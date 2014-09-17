Hi

Been looking at getting FS2020 and have noticed there are 3 region versions available for Windows 10 PC. (UK, Worldwide/Global and US)

I was just wondering if anyone knew if there were any specific differences in these region versions? If for instance, as I'm UK based, I bought the UK version, does this mean I can only connect to UK servers? If this is the case, does it/would it matter?

The Worldwide version is compatible with and can be activated in the UK but I'm not sure why the UK version would then be available?

Is it a FS2020 server thing or is it related perhaps to the Windows 10 version/region you're using perhaps?

Anyone know? Any help appreciated.

Thanks