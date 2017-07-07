Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Runs faster than FSX ever could

  Today, 02:48 PM
    johnclift
    Default Runs faster than FSX ever could

    I never got used to glass screens in FSX. They slowed everything down so much. Glass screens in 2020 aren't a problem at all. And I have only a medium system. Runs great. Even at 120 kt at 500ft.
    The program tells me I haven't got an adequate system to run it, I run it fine. I am set on medium settings. It looks awesome enough for me that's for sure. Can't take my eyes off it.
    Win 10 Home 64 bit.
    i7-3770
    16Mb RAM
    GTX 670 (very slightly overclocked).
  Today, 02:49 PM
    johnclift
    Default

    Be prepared for a 16 hour download though !
