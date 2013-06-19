My first FDE mod
The Bonanza G36 is my current favourite, and seems a little underpowered according to a Bonanza pilot on the MSFS forums.
I found the aircraft.cfg has been divided into 8 separate .cfg files for ai, aircraft, cameras, cockpit, engines, flight_model, gameplay and systems. I edited the engines.cfg and the flight_model.cfg only.
It can be located at: C:\Users\<<YourNameHere>>\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Official\OneStore\asobo-aircraft-bonanza-g36\SimObjects\Airplanes\Asobo_Bonanza_G36
In the engines.cfg I changed the [Piston_Engine] power scalar from 1 to 1.2, thereby increasing the power by 20%.
I also changed the [GeneralEngineData] fuel flow scalar from 1 to 0.7, thereby increasing the range purely for my own preference.
In the flight_model.cfg I changed the [Flight_Tuning] pitch, roll and yaw stability from 0.25 to 0.75, thereby increasing stability by 50%.
I changed the p_factor, torque on roll, gyro precession, engine wash and rudder engine wash to 0.2 thereby reducing the overall torque effect to 20%.
Tim Wright
