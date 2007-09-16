Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: New liveries

    Raven214
    New liveries

    Some new liveries are already coming out. Most appear to be for the A320 so far.

    https://youtu.be/smUGma9M4nA
    g7rta
    Default

    Great! Thanks for that!! & they will be free too?

    Can’t wait


    Regards
    Steve
    Raven214
    Default

    The site mentioned in the video is:
    https://www.msfsaddons.org/

    I'm not familiar with it, but it does appear the liveries are free.
    g7rta
    Default

    I’m there now.. sadly it says I can’t download them yet due to demand.
    I guess word is getting out

    I’ll try again later

    Regards
    Steve
    dogdish
    Default

    Original livery compiled by clink123 here...

    http://www.mediafire.com/file/xst0sz...es_v4.zip/file
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    g7rta
    Default

    Thanks dogfish. This one is working
