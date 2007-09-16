Thread: New liveries

Some new liveries are already coming out. Most appear to be for the A320 so far.
https://youtu.be/smUGma9M4nA
Great! Thanks for that!! & they will be free too?
Can’t wait
Regards
Steve
The site mentioned in the video is:
https://www.msfsaddons.org/
I'm not familiar with it, but it does appear the liveries are free.
I’m there now.. sadly it says I can’t download them yet due to demand.
I guess word is getting out
I’ll try again later
Regards
Steve
Original livery compiled by clink123 here...
http://www.mediafire.com/file/xst0sz...es_v4.zip/file
Thanks dogfish. This one is working
