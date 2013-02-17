Thread: Strange bugs But utterly love it !

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Strange bugs But utterly love it !

    johnclift
    Strange bugs But utterly love it !

    Pipestrella at Las VEgas. The speedbrake says it's off. The engine won't throttle up. It revs and then dies and goes back to idle. And I can't get the parking brake off. I don't know where it is in the virtual cockpit. The program shows me an image of my Saitek X52 and says press button 14. Never mind button 14, I've pressed very bloody button there is and the parking brake won't release. Oh, I found it in the vitual cockpit. It says it's released. I keep releasing it but the aircraft won't move.
    It's a great aircraft to show my son (who is thinking of buying it) the incredible detail of flying over Las Vegas looking out the low slung side window with a bit of slideslip at low speeds. Pipistrella perfect for this. Won't bloody move. Tried multiple reboots and reloads .
    g7rta
    Sorry to hear you can’t get the parking brake off John LOL
    I hope you sort it. My Saitek throttles has one of the switches already allocated for it. I presume you’ve gone into the control settings?

    I need to check out Las Vegas myself

    Regards
    Steve
    johnclift
    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Sorry to hear you can’t get the parking brake off John LOL
    I hope you sort it. My Saitek throttles has one of the switches already allocated for it. I presume you’ve gone into the control settings?

    I need to check out Las Vegas myself

    Regards
    Steve
    Oh Las Vegas is something. Don't confine yourself to the main drag and the casinos. Get out into the suburbs. Go low. 500 ft. The detail n astounding. And I am only running stuff on medium !
    johnclift
    For best results, be in a very slow aircraft.
    g7rta
    Ok, will do

    Cheers
    johnclift
    Quote Originally Posted by g7rta View Post
    Ok, will do

    Cheers
    Yeah do it.
    g7rta
    Hi John. Just had a good fly around & I agree it is stunning... only as someone else pointed out, some of it looks overgrown. Also.. I was seeing a lot of what looked like tree trunks. Not trees, just the trunks.. loads of them. Did you see these?
    I’ll have another look later.

    Regards
    Steve
