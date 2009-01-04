Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020 - I can see my house from here.

    Default FS2020 - I can see my house from here.

    Popping around the world in FS2020 (or whatever we're calling it?)

    Some doubts after firing it up with the suggested MEDIUM settings. Lots of freezing and stuttering.
    Then I thought, what the heck let's see what kind of a slide show it is on HIGH settings...
    Amazingly, it runs much, much better that way. Some micro stutters now and then but otherwise smooth and very solid.
    No shifting mesh and popping objects like FSX. The illusion of reality is rarely broken.

    Since I can't seem to insert images into the text anymore I will list my comments on the pictures:

    1. My neighborhood. The actual buildings are representative but there is a house where every house should be and the streets, elevations and general greenery are easily recognizable. That water tower should be up on a column base and is a little off the mark, but otherwise it's good.

    2. Bothering an elephant herd somewhere in Kenya. The one behind me waited until I got out of the way before continuing. They are smart!

    3. Flying over HWY 403 where it crosses the bay in Hamilton, Ontario. The Skyway bridge is solid underneath but otherwise a very good simulation of the place.

    4. Landing the ICON somewhere near Orcas Island, Washington at dusk.

    5. Dude! I don't need a push. This thing weighs like nothing... What? Oh, Union rules... Carry on.

    6. Back in Kenya. No, the doors and windows are not animated (as far as I can tell) but the scenery more than makes up for that.

    7. Landing wherever I please. Solid ground everywhere and good physics to match.

    8. Not sure why my Avatar is female but I approve of her company. Yes, you can choose your Avatar. Diverse skin tones, but all young and fit. (who wants to old and fat?)

    9. A great version of the Pipistrel Virus. (not COVID Virus) I've flown a friend's Sinus, a motor glider variant, and I can tell you this is very accurate. -- They really need to rethink these names. What next the Pipistrel Aneurysm?

    10. More Kenya. The sunlight breaking on the hilltops is magical. Wish I has a camera.

    11. Genova, Liguria Italy. Place of my birth. Again, the buildings are simulated but their placement and features are spot on.
    I can almost smell the Focaccia and Pesto!

    12. Friday Harbor to Orcas island. Great!

    You can literally plop down anywhere on earth in FS2020 and have an amazing, visually unique flight.
    My ass is going to get so sore from all the sitting around. Small price to pay though. -- Bob
    Nice, Bob! Uh....there seems to be a flying saucer on your house, though!
