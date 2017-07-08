Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Virtual Cockpit

  1. Today, 01:23 PM #1
    Cheeselo
    Cheeselo is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Posts
    1

    Default Virtual Cockpit

    Is there something similar to the FSX virtual cockpit in MSFS 2020... a means by which to pan left and right instead of the hat going either full left or right?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:27 PM #2
    airaruba
    airaruba is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2012
    Posts
    3

    Default

    Good question, I'd like to know too. I'm not a fan of 3D cockpit but this could help.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:32 PM #3
    stempski
    stempski is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    milwaukee, wi, us.
    Posts
    22

    Default

    as far as we know... there is no more cockpit/virtual cockpit.... it's only virtual cockpit. all the gauges work, all the switches, buttons, toggles and rollers work. There is an option, but you must use your mouse - right click + hold to pan the view in both the cockpit and the exterior views. I myself fly using a yoke/pedals, the mouse and the keyboard.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Virtual Cockpit or 2D Cockpit?
    By Drcodyjones in forum FSX
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 08-07-2017, 11:22 AM
  2. glass cockpit vs normal cockpit??
    By miloguy in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-09-2013, 09:47 AM
  3. how feasible is the idea of turning a boeing cockpit into an airbus-style cockpit?
    By airbus777 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-04-2013, 03:03 PM
  4. Problem switching from cockpit to virtual cockpit
    By kwash55 in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-15-2011, 05:21 PM
  5. Poor Graphics in viritual cockpit and 2D Cockpit View
    By RAC_BlackWolf in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-22-2010, 10:52 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules