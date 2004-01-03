Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: No virtual cockpit, even when lines showing in panel.cfg

  Today, 12:41 PM #1
    Ralphhome
    Default No virtual cockpit, even when lines showing in panel.cfg

    Great downloads here but I often get no VC, even when the panel.cfg file shows vc lines. Any ideas out there?
  Today, 12:46 PM #2
    mrzippy
    What Sim? FSX? Then what download? Usually the download description will state a VC, if one is provided.
  Today, 12:51 PM #3
    Ralphhome
    Default

    Sorry, bit hasty. FSX Accel. Downloads from fltsim library. VC not always mentioned in description, but I check panel.cfg before download. I look for script to include Virtual Cockpit lines. On screen, 'A' for VC moves to show the front scenery, no panel.
  Today, 01:30 PM #4
    mrzippy
    Exact download please! XXYYZZ.zip filename.
