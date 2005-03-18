Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: quick question about screenshots

    stempski
    Default quick question about screenshots

    the question is: how do I do a screenshot in 2020?
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    Default

    The Windows 10 win key + prtsc works in just about any application. You can also install the Xbox Gamebar, or use another application for screenshots.
    stempski
    Default

    excellent... thanks loki... you're becoming my go-to guy

    I wanted to get a screen shot of the Hoover Dam, which was beautiful in FSX. But, not so much in 2020. But I can understand it. It's build by a non-American company, which is fine, but I guess we can't expect everything American to be built out right away.

    anyways, here's the screenshot of the now earthen dam near Boulder Arizona.

    Attachment 221088Name: hoover damA.png Views: 4 Size: 241.6 KB
