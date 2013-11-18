Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Trees although an easy fix

    Default Trees although an easy fix

    share an example of why tree heights must be fixed

    Rio de Janeiro - That is the Sugar Loaf a high landscape peak of Rio
    real life Sugar Loaf has no trees visible from that distance
    I donÂ´t know in other countries, but here in Brazil all the trees are absurdly big in the sim. Needs an urgent correction
