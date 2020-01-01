Drzewiecki Design announces the release of their first product for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Moscow Landarks MSFS enhances the capital of Russia with many landmarks and points of interest. It includes thousands of custom made buildings, and in full PBR and epic night textures. An optional airport enhancement pack is also offered that includes seven airports.

