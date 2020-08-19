Thread: XBOX and FS2020

Results 1 to 2 of 2

XBOX and FS2020

    hawky007
    XBOX and FS2020

    It irritates me that EVERYTIME i want to start my FS2020 Xbox comes with the screen that i can BUY my Premium Sim.....

    after THAT it ( somethimes , somethimes NOT!!!) comes with: do you want to INSTALL IT or Play?

    WTF!!!!!!!! i started the Sim to play it!!!!!! and than :>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Somethimes it KEEPS HANGING in : >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>DO YOU WANT TO BUY IT?

    Let XBOX or MS change that idiotic start up of FS2020

    Kapitan
    I bought it direct from MS and created a shortcut for the App in the desktop, click once on it and starts the game, no questions asked
