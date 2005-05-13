Hi all,
I am completely new to FS and starting the (long) road to learning and understanding.
I have many, many questions but I will do my best to learn and work out what I can before asking all sorts of basic / silly questions.
However, I am a little puzzled by the scenery as there seems to be an abundance of trees and plants all over place (although I haven't actually flown that much to be honest) I tried flying up / down the Las Vegas strip for example and some of the casinos / hotels look to be completely overgrown by trees. Mandalay Bay for example is well overgrown and looks dilapidated and New York New York is so over grown it looks like its been derelict since the 60s - literally. I notice lots of trees example around the roads on the strip too that aren't there....
Is this something to do with my settings / internet connectivity / pc specification etc. and is there anything I can do to improve this?
I am running with everything at high and trying a few things at ULTRA - I have left the two sliders at "100" (can't remember what they are off the top of my head) and I am making small / slight changes in case I mess things up.
The sim appears to be running well with virtually no lag at all other than the very occasional glitch while I am experimenting.
My System is running
Nvidia 2080 Super
32gb Ram
i7 4770k cpu
Would really welcome any ideas how to sort these damn trees and bushes!
Many Thanks
Jonathan
