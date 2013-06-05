Thread: Engine failure during Patagonian activity, now what?

Hey there fellow simmers!
I'm having an issue, but I don't know whether it's a feature or a poorly implemented feature. I was flying the 7th leg of the Patagonian activity on the XCub when I had a sudden engine failure with complete loss of power. Oil pressure dropped to 0. Thankfully I was over some clear fields, so I was able to emergency land without a problem, but now... what do I do?
I was half expecting this to be a scripted part of the activity and to get a notification or something once the plane stopped on the ground, but nothing of the sort. The plane won't start back up, the game won't say anything, so I'm kinda stuck here. Wouldn't want to reset the activity. Anyone had anything like this happen to them?
Safe flights!
