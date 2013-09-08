Hi All,

I'm looking for Airbase Sceneries from Tony Mezieres (which passed away in 2009), R.I.P.
-
There is only a dead linking via http://www.mirage4fs.com/home.html but the original server for
download is not active furthermore. These files are as:

LFBG-Chateaubernard AB -> LFBG.zip 6,5MB

LFBM- Mont-de-Marsan AB -> LFBM.zip 6,4MB

LFKS-Solenzara AB ->BA126LFKS.exe 28,1MB

LFMO-Orange-Caritat AB -> LFMO.zip 12,8MB

LFOC-Chateaudun AB -> LFOC.zip 9,3MB

LFPC-Creil AB -> BA110Creil.exe 20,8MB


Is there any chance for re-download or can you send me a PM if donwload these files before.
Thank you in advance.

Kind Regards,
Bernd