Thread: Tail number and Call Sign don't save?

Tail number and Call Sign don't save?

    Maj DietCoke
    Is it just me that has to enter my tail number and call sign each time I launch Flight Sim? Maybe I am missing something, but on the ATC options screen, there isn't a "F11 to save".

    Thoughts/hints?

    Thanks//Maj DietCoke
    g7rta
    I’m pretty sure you’re right. I too would prefer it if the sim would save these things, but I don’t think it does (yet)

    Regards
    Steve
