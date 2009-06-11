Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Straw poll: will you ever go back to FSX/P3D/X-Plane now?

    iainso
    Straw poll: will you ever go back to FSX/P3D/X-Plane now?

    Or on the contrary, will you be asking MS for a refund on FS2020?

    For me, the scenery is the killer, doing a lot of low level flying I can't go back to x-plane now. Also these competitive landing challenges
    are very addictive.

    I might occasionally dip back into FSX or X-Plane to fly my PMDG purchases, but 90% of the time it's going to be FS2020.
    Iain
    Kapitan
    Default

    Of course not going back

    And I am not worried about the lack of planes. I will take this time to learn FMC (where i am very weak) and other features and tweaks of the game. By the time i finish that learning curve that will take a couple of months all the addon planes will start to arrive.

    Its always the same. A new version of flightsim is released and floods of complaints of “i-dont-know-how-to-do-it” dominate forums for the first two years. Its a hobby, if you are going to master it stick around, take your time, its not a “start-shoot-play-game over” kind of app
    Default

    XP11 - Yes.
    FSX - Unlikely.
    Vern.
    Default

    I won't be going back to FSX or FS2004 now. THIS is the sim I've been waiting for, with all the features I like built-in already. It may be some time before I feel the need for a must-have add on.
