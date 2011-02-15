I've had the iFly 737 for a few months now (couldn't bring myself to pay the high price for the PMDG), but only have a few flights in it. I've been looking for some flights to do in order to get more comfortable with it, and when I came across a video on Youtube of the Alaska Airlines milk run, I knew it would be a perfect opportunity. I believe the milk run is a pretty well known route in the aviation industry, but if you're not familiar with it the route starts in Seattle, stops at the small Alaskan towns of Ketchikan, Wrangell and Petersburg before making final stops in Juneau and Anchorage. There is also a route that goes in reverse order as well. No better way to get comfortable with a complicated airplane than flying difficult approaches through high terrain!
Here is leg one of our trip as we go from Seattle-Tacoma to Ketchikan, Alaska. At nearly two hours long this is the longest leg of the milk run.
Taxiing out at Seattle as an American 737 departs in the background heading to JFK
Climbing off of 16L. It wasn't as cloudy as I expected, so we had a nice view of Seattle on our climb out
Catching one last view of the nice scenery before going above the cloud layer that would be with us during the rest of the flight
A rare break in the clouds as we near our cruise altitude
The flight deck of the 737
Clouds are still holding strong as we descend into Ketchikan
Getting a nice view of the Alaskan scenery as we near the airport
Established on the ILS for runway 11, heading for a surprisingly smooth touchdown considering how much I've flown this
Welcome to Ketchikan
Some company joining us on the ramp. I had my Ultimate Traffic Live going and heard the AI version of Alaska 65 taxiing in Seattle, so that may be our counterpart on the ramp
The next three legs are all pretty short, and a few involve difficult approaches, so that will certainly test my ability with the 737. Thanks for viewing!
