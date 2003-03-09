Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Crazy Citation Longitude Flight Model

    Default Crazy Citation Longitude Flight Model

    There's no way that flies like a Citation, ever tried to keep it stable under 3000ft ? It seems to want to be doing 300 knots at least otherwise it pitches and stalls. It does crazy thngs. Impressed with the Robin Cadet and the 787 though.......
    Default

    I agree that some planes are better modelled than others. Different teams involved and probably real pilots involved in some and non-pilots in others like the Citation.

    You see, its very easy to find real pilots that took a Private license in a Cessna and is now working for Asobo. Actually most Asobo engeneers have a license. Its also very easy to find retired airline pilots that end working or helping flightsim.

    But with Learjets Citation, executive planes its a different story. Cause its an “active” profession, and in the mid-range of an ongoing carreer, you wont find easily Citation pilots available to develop a sim flight model. They are busy flying
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
