Thread: Crazy Citation Longitude Flight Model

I agree that some planes are better modelled than others. Different teams involved and probably real pilots involved in some and non-pilots in others like the Citation.
You see, its very easy to find real pilots that took a Private license in a Cessna and is now working for Asobo. Actually most Asobo engeneers have a license. Its also very easy to find retired airline pilots that end working or helping flightsim.
But with Learjets Citation, executive planes its a different story. Cause its an “active” profession, and in the mid-range of an ongoing carreer, you wont find easily Citation pilots available to develop a sim flight model. They are busy flying
