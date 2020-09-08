Hi i have a X52pro flight stick which i use the throttle for thrust and i use a Honycomb yoke for yoke. On the yoke you use the trim for nose up and down on the buttons on top. I want to use the throttle rotary as this has a centre so you no when its back to normal but how do you change it in the settings to use the rotary?. There are too many Axis on this one in options.

Also setting up the throttle if i push forward on the throttle the line goes backwards but if pulling back on the throttle the line moves forward on the graph. I had to set this up my self even though FS2020 recognized the x52pro as there was a picture too but no default buttons where assigned. Is that normal.

Thanks.