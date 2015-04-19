Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Got my refund today!

    RTod
    Got my refund today!

    Yes, I am happy that I got a refund for MSFS2020 today. I am saddened that it was such a disappointment. Others on this forum already stated the same frustrations and issues I had. What really kills it for me is the external view options. They are horrible! I was told that you can "Pan" if you hook up an Xbox controller. So, now I have to add another piece of gear just to get Panning views??? And, if you check the other people on this forum that were disappointed , I have the same issues. So, my question is, will Microsoft listen to users and put out updates and fixes like the other two Sims do? Or is this it? Take it or leave it. I want to like this sim but just cant.
    For the panning you should be able to re-map it to your existing peripherals, no need to get an Xbox controller.

    They have already said that one patch is on the way, and have also indicated there will be more updates coming in the future. See the roadmap section in the article below for one description of what the plan is.

    https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2020/...geous-flights/

    Hopefully they do get the issues sorted out soon. Certainly does seem like it was released a little early.
