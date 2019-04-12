Hi, although I am not new I at flying since I've been flying IL-2 and DCS for almost a year now I am completely clueless everytime I visit a huge airport in MFS2020.
So in order to elaborate on the title, can you point me to some resources, perhaps videos or maybe PDFs that explain to me how to properly behave on the ground ( that's what I mean by ground etiquette ) and also what all these signals are? So I am talking about lights like the multi colored lights you see when you are on final, or the aircraft lights, ( navigation, strobe, beacon , taxi etc. ) and I am also talking about sign. So for example a red F3|31R 13L sign, what does it mean? and so on and so forth.