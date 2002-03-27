Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: A Quiet Peaceful Flight Charleston KCHS to Hartsfield - Jackson Atlanta

  Today, 09:13 PM #1
    Downwind66
    Cool A Quiet Peaceful Flight Charleston KCHS to Hartsfield - Jackson Atlanta

    Nice time of day/night to be flying!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-8-20_20-9-15-228.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 173.7 KB  ID: 221039

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2020-8-20_20-9-58-157.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 195.4 KB  ID: 221040

    Rick
  Today, 09:53 PM #2
    Default

    OMG!! THAT'S A PEACEFUL FLIGHT!!?? If that's so, I can't imagine what a scary flight might be!!

    I truly hope it's always on our side!!

    Significantly Scary!! That would make a great Halloween post!

    Well Done, Michael!!
  Today, 10:43 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Default

    Okay, Michael, clarification!

    When I said peaceful, I meant serene (quiet)

    When you read peaceful, you might have thought flying a jet, no armament! As long as those sidewinders and bombs stay attached to their racks, they are peaceful. I just fly what's afforded to me! Maybe it worked out for the best because I haven't found the release for either of these armaments!

    Relax, Michael, I am a long way from Kentucky!

    Rick
