Thread: Moving the Local cache file

Moving the Local cache file

    I have my MSFS 2020 installed to my Samsung 500gb MVME drive, but the local cache file remains on my Windows C drive, in the Users folder.

    There appears to be a way to move the Cache file in settings General/Data/Rolling Cache Settings. I'd prefer to have this caching on the faster drive (the NVME).

    Has anyone moved their Rolling Cache ?

    If so.. how... and did it make any differnce?
