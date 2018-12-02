I hope some of you MSFS 2020 experts can help me to get my joystick working properly.

I figured out how to set up my joystick axes, and the ailerons, elevator and rudder are working OK.

But the throttle axis (Joystick L-Axis Z+) doesn't get saved for some reason. Even if I set the sensitivity to 40%, my Gladiator throttle goes from idle to 100%, nothing in between. Makes flying kinda herky-jerky :-)