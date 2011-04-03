Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: am i the only one not flying , Help needed

    malct
    Default am i the only one not flying , Help needed

    I am still trying to get help to install the game on my PC , I have the premium deluxe edition and bought Via MS store

    I can download the installer and when i open the installer and asks you to press any button, The installer closes down with no reason.
    I have spent hours on MS Windows chat and fobbed off, I am trying to get call backs from Xbox support and nothing.

    It looks like i am the only one.
    MS says that my machine meets the requirements but cannot help me.

    I have searched the web and youtube looking for help, But nothing

    I have tried turning off anti virus, Tried VPN from all different countries, I am at a loss

    Any help would be great
    hawky007
    Default

    even IF you have it downloaded:
    i have got the Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Game for 3 days now!

    IN SETTINGS IT IS ALL OKÃ‰ !!! ROLL/Pitch/yaw and trottle work here

    BUT:

    STILL CAN'T GET JOYSTICK WORKING """"Ã¯n Game """"

    In my Windows 10 / 64 bit EVERYthing is working okÃ© in Configuration/Apparatus!

    BUT after starting (several) planes : NOTHING !!!!! NO pitch/ NO roll/ No Yaw/ NO Trottle!

    WHY DID I BOUGHT IT!!??!?!?????? Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe

    why couldn't i wait for at least one year until (some) of the bugs are out. Because this SUCKS!!!! THIS NOT AN ALPHA GAME AT ALL!!!!
    mrzippy
    Default

    Do you have the right region selected? I have read that you can stop the download and restart and it will go from where it left off.

    GOOD LUCK!
    malct
    Default

    Believe me, I have tried everything, For what ever reason, It will not connect to the server to do the main install .
    jring2's Avatar
    jring2
    Default

    When I tried downloading mine, it continually went past the install screen. I had downloaded the installer, but found that I must have missed something as after I pressed "any key" the new screen would just sit their and look at me while it used all sorts of resources doing nothing. Turns out there was a choice that had to be validated before I could "press any key" and actually get any results. The installer would sit there and use up a third of processing and video but accomplish nothing. I can't remember the item I forgot but I think it was validating after I picked my install location. Anyway, look at the screen that says press any button carefully to see if you missed anything like I did before you press any key.
    FlyerDoc
    Default

    I found I could download the installer but not the package (after the 'Press any key') unless I disabled the Firewall. Not the Anti-virus but the Firewall. Then the download started fine. Worth a try
    malct
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by FlyerDoc View Post
    I found I could download the installer but not the package (after the 'Press any key') unless I disabled the Firewall. Not the Anti-virus but the Firewall. Then the download started fine. Worth a try
    Thank you for the advice, Tried but didn't work.

    Thinking along the lines of a factory reset on my PC, But the last time i did that, i lost the lot plus it would revert back to windows 8.1
