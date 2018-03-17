Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Couple of questions from a new user

  1. Today, 03:04 PM #1
    Babyboomerboy
    Babyboomerboy is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    2

    Default Couple of questions from a new user

    Bought my first copy of Flight Simulator back when it came on a floppy disk. Played for a while and then life got in the way and haven’t been able to play since. After being retired for the past 16 years I found out about iracing and was hooked immediately. Bought a gaming computer fit to run iracing, a wheel and pedals and can’t believe how real it feels to race. Now, the guys I race with started talking about the new Flight Sim game and when I checked it out it brought back good memories. So, I bought a Logitech Saitek Pro Flight Yoke and Throttle Quadrant System, bought and downloaded the flight Simulator program and away I go. I have been able to take off and fly around my home town. Landing is another thing. Now for some questions;

    1- How do I program the middle throttle, (blue) to work as the flap controller? The black throttle control works and the red mixture works but I see nothing from the blue controller.
    2- How do I program all the buttons on the yoke and throttle? In iracing I was able to assign the buttons on the wheel from the options setting, but I haven’t found that here.
    Thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:41 PM #2
    Markg55
    Markg55 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Long Island NY
    Posts
    59

    Default

    The Blue is most likely set for Prop Pitch which will come in handy when you fly a variable propeller pitch aircraft
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Windows 7 user account corrupt, creating new user account. How to capture FSX w/ all
    By Downwind66 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-17-2018, 08:55 AM
  2. New User Questions and more questions
    By jwalton49 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-15-2017, 06:25 PM
  3. New User Questions
    By tccox in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 12-02-2002, 01:08 PM
  4. New User Intro / Questions - Help?!
    By Craiger in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 11-21-2002, 02:42 AM
  5. A few questions from a new user
    By santol in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-14-2002, 11:34 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules