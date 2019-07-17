Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Does Legacy mode let you fly FSX Addons in Fs2020?

    Default Does Legacy mode let you fly FSX Addons in Fs2020?

    Why have I seen nobody making videos showing legacy mode in action?
    Default

    No..it is there for flight models.
