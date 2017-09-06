Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How do you calibrate a joystick or HOTAS in FS2020?

    wing06
    Default How do you calibrate a joystick or HOTAS in FS2020?

    Does anyone know how you calibrate your joystick or HOTAS in the sim? I have a TM T.16000M Hotas and need to calibrate it.
    jschall
    As far as I know, "Calibration" of game controllers is done in the Windows Control Panel.

    In the Controls section of MSFS 2020, you assign the axes and buttons of your controller.

    Here is Squirrel's video on the subject: https://youtu.be/1DXdGaRgnhU

    Hope that helps.
