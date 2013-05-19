Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Has the autogen popup issue been fixed?

  Today, 12:33 PM #1
    foibles
    Has the autogen popup issue been fixed?

    In past versions of the flight sim, the most annoying immersion-breaker for me was the way that autogen would just pop up out of nowhere very noticeably. A more realistic experience would be for the autogen to have been generated in memory before the area became visible, so that the details of a new area within visual range would gradually become more distinct, making for a smooth, naturalistic transition. Has this been fixed in the 2020 sim?
  Today, 12:46 PM #2
    Stevemill
    Stevemill

    I’ve not noticed anything but I do have a great system and a large SSD cache set up to store scenery I fly over.
  Today, 12:48 PM #3
    wout123
    wout123

    why dont you try it out via the gamepass, only one dollar for one month.
    autogen is much much improved.
    but a lot will depend on your system specs and common sense settings.
  Today, 01:32 PM #4
    tiger1962
    tiger1962

    Quote Originally Posted by foibles View Post
    In past versions of the flight sim, the most annoying immersion-breaker for me was the way that autogen would just pop up out of nowhere very noticeably. A more realistic experience would be for the autogen to have been generated in memory before the area became visible, so that the details of a new area within visual range would gradually become more distinct, making for a smooth, naturalistic transition. Has this been fixed in the 2020 sim?
    I'm running on Medium settings overall and I've not seen any popping autogen yet.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
