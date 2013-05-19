Thread: Has the autogen popup issue been fixed?

Originally Posted by foibles Originally Posted by

In past versions of the flight sim, the most annoying immersion-breaker for me was the way that autogen would just pop up out of nowhere very noticeably. A more realistic experience would be for the autogen to have been generated in memory before the area became visible, so that the details of a new area within visual range would gradually become more distinct, making for a smooth, naturalistic transition. Has this been fixed in the 2020 sim?