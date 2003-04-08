Thread: Setting the local time

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Setting the local time

    mjhopkins
    Setting the local time

    Aircraft local time is set to UTC. For example, UTC is set to 3PM UTC and the aircraft local time is also set to 3PM but is flying over Texas. How to I get the real aircraft (local) time to be correct during a flight
    Ikenokura
    I had this problem for a while as well, but it hasn't been happening to me lately. I would set the world timer to LIVE so that I would fly in current local time, but instead, the local time was UTC.

    I think this problem might be related to using a saved flight plan - are you doing that?

    Perhaps I'll experiment a bit and see if I can recreate the issue.
    wout123
    if you use live weather, its always correct local time.
