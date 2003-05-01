Thread: Training

Results 1 to 5 of 5

  Today, 11:09 AM #1
    Upsidedown1234
    Default Training

    Hi hope someone can help when doing the training mode taking off. the virtual instructor asks you to focus on runway by pressing and holding button E. I’ve tried this and every other button in the English language but nothing works so therefore can’t proceed with mission . Thanks
  Today, 11:27 AM #2
    Elvensmith
    Default

    Go into options and see if you can assign a joystick button to the function.
    Vern.
  Today, 11:31 AM #3
    Upsidedown1234
    Default

    Hi Thanks for reply I tried but can’t find focus view and when I look up E it says it’s for engines
  Today, 12:07 PM #4
    mrzippy
    Default

    According to the keyboard reference sheet, button E is for "select engine". Could he have meant Ctrl+e to start the engine?

    Are you using a joystick with throttle? Are you to the point of adding power for takeoff?
  Today, 12:08 PM #5
    Raven214
    Default

    It's the "Points of Interest" function that you'll need to set/use.
