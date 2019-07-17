Having been totally baffled by the installation process of FS2020, I wondered if anyone knows how the directory structure can be simplified.

Upon installation I did manage to install onto a different drive than C:\. Currently the program sits at I:\WpSystem\S-1-5-21-703761411-2070736213-520474069-
1002\AppData\Local\Packages\Microsoft.FlightSimulator_8wekyb3d8bbwe\LocalCache\Packages\Official\OneStore\

Can this be changed?

Thanks

Kevin