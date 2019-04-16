Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: BGBW Narsarsuaq Airport Greenland (Not Available)

  1. Today, 10:05 AM #1
    BushPilot's Avatar
    BushPilot
    BushPilot is offline Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York, USA
    Posts
    483

    Default BGBW Narsarsuaq Airport Greenland (Not Available)

    Is it just me or they excluded BGBW Narsarsuaq Airport Greenland. This airport is used to ferry planes across the North Atlantic and of course used by airliners if you want to get to Greenland. It has a 6000 ft x 150 ft Runway.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:42 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    234

    Default

    Yep, I can’t see it either. Has to be a mistake though.

    There’s a very small farm airstrip that I pass on the way to work. Most people wouldn’t even know it was there.. but it’s included in the sim!

    BGBW should certainly be there.

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:49 AM #3
    mallcott
    mallcott is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2005
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    4,856

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by BushPilot View Post
    Is it just me or they excluded BGBW Narsarsuaq Airport Greenland. This airport is used to ferry planes across the North Atlantic and of course used by airliners if you want to get to Greenland. It has a 6000 ft x 150 ft Runway.
    Look at Wikipedia for details of what is NOT included:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Micros...20_video_game)

    There is no mention on BGBW Narsasuaq being omitted, in any of the versions.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:01 AM #4
    Elvensmith
    Elvensmith is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2012
    Location
    Swindon UK
    Posts
    244

    Default

    Yes they have Wroughton Airfield just south of Swindon in the sim which actually now has a solar panel installation on the runway area!
    Vern.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Greenland. Narsarsuaq (BGBW) to Nuuk (BGGH) Dash 7
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 04-16-2019, 06:10 AM
  2. NarsarsuaqX_v1 (BGBW) by FlightSim_Greenland .
    By billdebaze in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 12-22-2014, 08:30 PM
  3. 96th RTW Flight -- Thule, Greenland to Sondrestrom, Greenland
    By philliptan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 08-20-2003, 09:32 AM
  4. 95th RTW Flight -- Kulusuk, Greenland to Thule, Greenland
    By philliptan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 08-17-2003, 09:08 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules