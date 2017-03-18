Thread: Why is it that my GTX1060 3gb better performance than others with better GC

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Why is it that my GTX1060 3gb better performance than others with better GC

    Why is it that my GTX1060 3gb better performance than others with better GC

    I see so many complaints of stutters or fps with people having RTX or 8 GB vram

    I have 3gb vram in a i5 3600ghz pc 16gb ram and having no problems at HIGH settings all around

    So something must be eating your vram or cpu

    Check your nvidia drivers
    Install nvidia Experience, they are tweaking it for MSFS2020
    Press Ctrl Alt Del to access Task Manager and check if you have non windows application using cpu resources,
    Antivirus or servers and start up programas ususally compromise your performance

    If you have an i7 8600hz cpu but have background processes running consuming 20-40% of cpu your system equals my i5
    Default

    You forgot to provide one key detail, the resolution you’re running the sim at. Many are trying to run at 4k, which is much more demanding.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
    Default

    you are right, running at 1920x1080
    You ought to have few problems providing you maintain a reasonable res.
    I can't get to 4096 with consistency with a 1660 6-gig.
