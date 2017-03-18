Thread: Why is it that my GTX1060 3gb better performance than others with better GC

Why is it that my GTX1060 3gb better performance than others with better GC
I see so many complaints of stutters or fps with people having RTX or 8 GB vram
I have 3gb vram in a i5 3600ghz pc 16gb ram and having no problems at HIGH settings all around
So something must be eating your vram or cpu
Check your nvidia drivers
Install nvidia Experience, they are tweaking it for MSFS2020
Press Ctrl Alt Del to access Task Manager and check if you have non windows application using cpu resources,
Antivirus or servers and start up programas ususally compromise your performance
If you have an i7 8600hz cpu but have background processes running consuming 20-40% of cpu your system equals my i5
