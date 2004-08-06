Thread: Multiple Screens

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Multiple Screens

    WarlKicken
    Multiple Screens

    Hello team

    Just a shortened version of my last post which waffled on.

    Can you actually multi screen on this. I have three 21inch screens set up and the only way I have found to do it is to stretch the window across all three. I find the side scenery just looks stretched though.

    I've never played anything multiple screens before so not sure if it's a setting aspect?

    Sorry if this has been covered before. Happy to be directed to a thread.
    g7rta
    g7rta:

    I also have three screens (three 43” televisions) & I currently have them the same way you do..
    In windowed mode with the window stretched across all three.
    It’s not ideal as you know but for the moment it’s the only way. I understand they will be adding multi screen capability but it’s not here yet.

    Regards
    Steve
