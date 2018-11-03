Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Payware becomes freeware at NextGen

    Capt.Charlier's Avatar
    Capt.Charlier
    Default Payware becomes freeware at NextGen

    Hello virtual pilots,

    Today i came across a website and saw that 2 scenery's are availlable as freeware now.
    Both products are for FS2004 and 2 for FSX/P3D.
    Download is here: https://nxgnsim.blogspot.com/p/products-catalogue.html

    Have fun with it

    Regards
    Leon
    ftldave's Avatar
    ftldave
    Default

    Many thanks for the tip. I always wanted to fly to Tahiti!

