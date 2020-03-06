Hi to all Simmers

So have anybody the new FS 2020 Sim work in Windows 10 Version 1909 ?

I am asking because i now tried updating to Windows V. 2004 as it said MSFS 2020
dont work in older Versions as V.2004.

I did this now 3 times and i cant get it installed over my V. 1909
Always at the the 3 Start it stops working and than sets the system back..

Newest Nvidia Driver is installed and no other Antivirus as the System Defender is on so i dont
know what happens - normaly i had no Problems at all, no crashes no Bluscreen a pretty fine system so far.

Never had any Problems with older Updates everything went fine..

So if i have stay on Windows 10 V.1909 does the new Simulator work there ??

regards