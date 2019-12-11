Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Loading time SSD drive

  1. Today, 05:58 AM #1
    mcenet
    mcenet is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    3

    Default Loading time SSD drive

    loading times can be extremely long, with the game really taking its time on those initial load screens.

    I am very curious what your time is from boot to the Welcome screen.
    Then from the welcome screen to the actual flight.


    my boot time to Welcome screen about 2 minutes
    and from welcome to flight 1 minute

    i wonder if these are normal loading times with a ssd drive.
    Last edited by mcenet; Today at 06:12 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Advice? Install in NVMe 500GB drive on C:, or buy a 2 TB SSD as D: drive?
    By nrios in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-12-2019, 03:43 AM
  2. SSD Hybrid Drive versus SSD
    By Wildthing in forum Prepar3D
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 02-26-2019, 08:45 AM
  3. Sim computer stopped booting from SSD drive - FSX on another drive
    By NeilGsim in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-20-2018, 09:39 AM
  4. Install FSX on own SSD or with OS SSD?
    By yensid in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-26-2014, 04:36 PM
  5. To SSD, or not to SSD...
    By g8tr in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-15-2012, 07:30 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules